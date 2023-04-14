Rother council planners approve brewery relocation to Bexhill
Plans to relocate a brewery to another part of East Sussex have been approved.
Rother District Council's planning committee approved a change of use application for Beeching Road Studios - a council owned facility in Bexhill.
As a result, Three Legs Brewing Company, a craft beer producer currently based in Broad Oak, will relocate to the site.
The plans include installing a new taproom to host events like farmers' markets, arts fairs and cinema nights.
In its application, a spokesman for the brewery said it anticipated the site would create up to 10 jobs in the next three years.
While eventually approved, some councillors raised concerns about the taproom "becoming like a pub", while some local residents raised fears about disturbance from drinking.
