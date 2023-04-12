Sussex MP apologises over Bexhill migrant centre but backs scheme
An MP has apologised to constituents affected by government plans to turn a former prison into asylum seeker housing, but said he won't oppose it.
Sussex Conservative MP Huw Merriman said there was nothing worse than politicians who backed measures as long as they were "not in their backyard".
He has met local authorities and Home Office officials to discuss plans for the Northeye site, near Bexhill.
Labour previously said the move was "an admission of failure" on asylum policy.
The government is working on a proposal to turn the former prison into accommodation for up to 1,200 men.
But residents have said they feel "scared and intimidated" by the move, the Refugee Council said housing people in a former prison had the potential to re-traumatise people, and councils said they were not informed in advance.
The Home Office said it understood locals' concerns and would work closely with key partners to manage the impact of the plan.
Bexhill and Battle's MP said: "I am really sorry to the constituents that are impacted by it, but I'm just not going to be one of those politicians that says yes there's a problem, but I'm going to turn my back on a solution."
He said: "It's a real challenge for the constituents, I absolutely recognise that.
"It's a disappointment and my job now is to represent and try and find the solutions and answers from the Home Office to try and mitigate some of the impacts and concerns that people understandably have."
'Be patient'
He said: "The reality is whichever site is picked anywhere in the country, people that live right next door to it won't welcome it."
He said there would never be an ideal site but if people were in hotels that were expensive to the taxpayer, a different solution had to be found.
He said: "I absolutely understand the concern and the alarm. It is big news for a relatively small town, but equally, I would say please just be patient. I will get everything I can in terms of information into the public domain. We'll be open and transparent."
A Home Office spokesman said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.
"These accommodation sites will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation as they await a decision on their claim."