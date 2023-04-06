Hastings man who fled court in rape trial in 2014 jailed
- Published
A man who absconded from court during his trial for rape in 2014 has been jailed.
Sarbaz Najmadeen Ali was convicted in his absence for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of a 33-year-old man in Hastings, East Sussex.
Ali fled Hove Crown Court during the lunch break of his trial and went on the run.
Eight years later, the 36-year-old has been jailed for seven years, with an extended licence period of three years.
A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was convicted in 2014.
A police officer in Germany contacted Sussex Police to inform the force Ali was in their custody, having recognised him from a BBC Crimewatch appeal.
Ali, formerly of St Leonards-on-Sea, was then extradited to France, where he served a one-year prison sentence for sexual assault before he was extradited to the UK.
'Dangerous offender'
At Lewes Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and to a sexual harm prevention order for life.
Investigator Julian Stokes said: "This demonstrates that Sussex Police will go to extraordinary lengths to bring dangerous offenders such as Ali back to the UK to face justice.
"Admiration has to be given to the courageous victim, who gave evidence at the trial in 2014 and who has had to wait for more than eight years for justice to be served following Ali's sentencing."
