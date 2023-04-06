Plans for four student housing blocks in Brighton approved
- Published
Plans for four student housing blocks up to 15-storeys high have been approved by councillors.
The blocks, containing 566 student rooms, are to be built near a Brighton University campus on Lewes Road.
The proposals involve demolishing the existing student bedsits on the site.
Brighton & Hove City Council's planning committee approved the plans on Wednesday, after some concerns were raised over the proposed loss of a listed flint wall.
Worries were also aired over the proximity of a tithe barn and Grade II-listed manor house, Moulsecoomb Place.
Each of the proposed blocks would include a gym and wellbeing studio, with a public café planned for the ground floor of the tallest block.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.