Plans for four student housing blocks in Brighton approved

Plans for four student housing blocks up to 15-storeys high have been approved by councillors.

The blocks, containing 566 student rooms, are to be built near a Brighton University campus on Lewes Road.

The proposals involve demolishing the existing student bedsits on the site.

Brighton & Hove City Council's planning committee approved the plans on Wednesday, after some concerns were raised over the proposed loss of a listed flint wall.

Worries were also aired over the proximity of a tithe barn and Grade II-listed manor house, Moulsecoomb Place.

Each of the proposed blocks would include a gym and wellbeing studio, with a public café planned for the ground floor of the tallest block.

