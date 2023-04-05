Sussex Police end woodland search for murdered man's body
- Published
A "thorough" search of an area of woodland for the body of a man murdered in 2001 has ended, Sussex Police said.
Detectives said the activity near Marley Lane, in Battle, East Sussex, followed new information but the search had "yielded no results".
The force has not named the man they were looking for, but other sources have claimed it was Jason Martin-Smith from Camberley in Surrey.
A man was jailed in 2015 for Mr Martin-Smith's kidnap and murder.
Det Insp Simon Dunn, of Sussex Police, said: "This was always going to be an incredibly complex task, given the nature of the area and the time that has passed since the victim's death.
"Despite these challenges, we conducted a really thorough search involving experienced staff working at the site over a number of days, but unfortunately this hasn't yielded any results.
"The victim's family have been updated and we will continue to explore any viable lines of enquiry that may help to tell us the whereabouts of the victim's body."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.