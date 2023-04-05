Plans for Brighton sea defences submitted by council
- Published
Applications for a sea defence project to protect the East Sussex coastline from flooding have been submitted.
Brighton & Hove City Council has submitted planning and marine licence applications to construct two rock armour revetments, a protective layer of rock, adjacent to Basin Road South.
The revetments would protect the area from erosion by absorbing the energy from incoming waves, the council said.
If approved, the work would begin this summer.
The council said site surveys are being carried out, with information boards soon to be installed in the area.
'Risk of flooding'
The scheme will also include replacing existing flood walls and defences that cannot be repaired and installing new timber groynes along Kings Esplanade, Hove.
A council spokesperson said: "Climate change and rising sea levels mean residential and commercial properties along the coastline are at risk of flooding without intervention.
"We've also been engaging with local stakeholders in preparation, including the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club."
The work is part of a long-term project called the Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme.
The wider projects aim is to improve coastal defences along a 10km stretch between Brighton Marina and the River Adur, in partnership with Adur District Council, Shoreham Port, the Environment Agency and the Western Esplanade Management Company.
The project is primarily funded by the Environment Agency, but all partners are paying a proportional amount for their respective frontage.