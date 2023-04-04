Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says sewage dumping an issue in Sussex local elections
Local authorities want to work with water companies and the government to combat sewage overflows, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.
Sir Ed has been in East Sussex in the run-up to May's local elections.
He said people were raising the issue of sewage dumping "when we're on the doorsteps".
On Tuesday, the government published its plan for water, including tougher regulation and a ban on plastic based wet wipes.
The Lib Dem leader described the sewage overflow issue as a "national scandal" during his visit to Eastbourne.
Sewage overspills have impacted many beaches across the South East coast.
In September 2022, people were advised not to swim at six beaches in Sussex after sewage was released into the sea.
Sir Ed said the sewage issue was one that "keeps coming up" with local voters and called for an immediate ban of sewage dumps on blue flag beaches.
Southern Water said it was investing an additional £50m to stop the use of storm overflows - which release sewage at times of heavy rainfall.
