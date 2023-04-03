Men due in court after Steyning illegal lockdown rave
Six more people have been called to appear in court over an illegal rave in a national park, Sussex Police says.
Police shut down the illegal event in the South Downs National Park near Steyning, West Sussex, in June 2021.
Pandemic rules at the time banned unauthorised gatherings of more than 30 people.
So far, 66 people have been convicted of traffic offences including drink-driving and drug-driving, police say.
The six men are from Dorset, Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Pembrokeshire. They are all due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 25 April.
A police spokesman added that a number of postal requisitions have been served against individuals for offences, including transporting equipment to the rave, causing a public nuisance and drugs offences.
About 90 arrests were made following the unlicensed music event in Borstal Road overnight on 27 and 28 June 2021.
About 2,000 people are thought to have been at the event.
Sound systems and speakers were seized and several roads blocked as the event was shut down, with one officer assaulted and another being injured in a collision.
Ch Insp Hodder said it was "extremely fortunate" no-one had been killed or injured.