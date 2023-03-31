Bognor Regis bus attack: Driver robbed in lay-by
Witnesses are being sought after a bus driver was robbed during a journey from Bognor Regis to Chichester.
The victim had been driving a Stagecoach double-decker bus on the A259 Chichester Road when he was attacked at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
He pulled over in a lay-by near Yeomans Honda garage to confront a group of young people smoking on the bus.
Some members of the group then assaulted him and stole his cash till before fleeing towards Colworth Lane.
Officers investigating are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular another passenger who was on the bus but left before police arrived.
