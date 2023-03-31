Search in Battle for body of man murdered in 2001 continues

Police at sceneDan Jessup
Police have been searching an area of Battle after receiving new information
By Bob Dale
BBC News

Police are continuing to search an area of woodland in Battle, East Sussex, in an attempt to find the body of a man murdered in 2001.

Detectives are not naming the man they are looking for, but other sources claim it is Jason Martin-Smith from Camberley, Surrey.

A man was jailed in 2015 for Mr Martin-Smith's kidnap and murder.

The latest search was launched after police received what they said was "a viable line of inquiry".

The disappearance of Mr Martin-Smith, who was 28, was believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of Jimmy Millen.

Mr Millen, 27, was shot outside his Hastings home by two men on a motorbike in 2001.

Handout
Jason Martin-Smith was abducted in 2001 and his body has not been found

Mr Martin-Smith was an acquaintance of Mr Millen.

Detectives investigating Mr Millen's murder established Mr Martin-Smith's body was dismembered in a lock-up.

It is thought no remains have yet been found in the search so far.

