Asylum seekers: Meeting to be held on migrant housing plan
- Published
Bexhill MP Huw Merriman will meet with the immigration minister later after a site in East Sussex was chosen to house asylum seekers.
Robert Jenrick announced the plans for three former military sites across England on Wednesday.
The immigration minister said the government needed to find alternatives to housing asylum seekers in hotels.
Mr Merriman said the meeting would "take forward local concerns" following the news regarding the Northeye site.
The former prison and ex-military base outside Bexhill-on-Sea would house up to 1,200 asylum seekers.
Other councils with proposed sites have threatened legal action.
Mr Jenrick said the ex-military sites - which are also in Essex and Lincolnshire - could house "several thousand" asylum seekers.
Mr Merriman said: "I know that this decision will have an impact on local authorities and public services."
"I am keen to identify the challenges and issues this will create for the town and its residents".
In a joint statement from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council, a spokesperson said people in the community were likely to have "many questions" about the plans and the councils would work together "to understand and assess in more detail the impact this would have on local communities".
In Essex, Braintree District Council has applied to the High Court to block plans to house people at Wethersfield saying it was "extremely disappointed".
Similarly, in Lincolnshire, West Lindsey District Council said it was considering "all legal options" after the government confirmed plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement was "an admission of failure" on asylum policy.
Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care 4 Calais, said: "People are stuck in hotels because the government has failed to process peoples asylum claims effectively and efficiently."
"Warehousing people in barracks, cruise ships or former prisons is not only inhumane but will not stop people from crossing the channel. The only way to reduce channel crossings is to offer safe passage for people seeking sanctuary," she added.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.