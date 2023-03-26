Gatwick Airport 'running well' after technical issue caused long queues
Gatwick Airport is "running well" again after an issue with self check-in machines meant long queues on Saturday.
Passengers intending to fly from Gatwick on Sunday have been told to plan their journeys as normal.
However, travellers have been warned that strikes by French air traffic control could still cause delays.
On Saturday, one woman described chaotic scenes at the airport as "hundreds" of passengers lined up in the "absolutely packed" terminal.
In a statement on Sunday, the airport said significant progress had been made to fix the technical issue.
A Gatwick spokeswoman said: "The airport operation is running well this morning and passengers should plan their journey as usual.
"For any queries please contact your airline. There may be some delays due to air traffic control strikes in France."
On Saturday, the airport apologised for the check-in delays, which it said was due to a technical issue with a system managed by a third party.
Earlier on Sunday, the airport had indicated in a tweet that the issue was ongoing and had warned that passengers could still experience delays.
But at 10:00 BST, it said the airport had been working with the supplier to rectify the technical issue.
Significant progress had been made, with things mostly operating as normal, it added.