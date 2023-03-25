Gatwick passengers hit by check-in delays after IT issue
- Published
Passengers at Gatwick Airport have been experiencing delays after a technical issue with self check-in kiosks caused long queues.
One woman described chaotic scenes as "hundreds" had to line up in the "absolutely packed" terminal.
In a statement, the airport said the problem was due to a technical issue with a system managed by a third party.
A spokeswoman apologised for the inconvenience and has advised passengers to contact their airline.
Sarah Leppard, from Uckfield, East Sussex, said she was taking her sister to the airport to catch a British Airways flight to Australia.
"As soon as we entered the concourse, we hit a queue. It was absolutely packed," she told the BBC.
"There were hundreds of people and nobody knew what was going on. We queued for two hours."
Gatwick Airport said in a statement: "Passengers may experience delays today, due to a technical issue with a system managed by a third party, which is impacting self check-in kiosks only.
"Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience and advises passengers to contact their airline."
At 15:00 GMT, a spokeswoman said the issue was ongoing, although queues were shorter as there were fewer flights in the afternoon.