Gatwick passengers hit by check-in delays after IT issue

Gatwick Airport from abovePA Media
The airport has apologised to customers after a problem affecting self check-in desks
By Nathalie Edell
BBC News

Passengers at Gatwick Airport have been experiencing delays after a technical issue with self check-in kiosks caused long queues.

One woman described chaotic scenes as "hundreds" had to line up in the "absolutely packed" terminal.

In a statement, the airport said the problem was due to a technical issue with a system managed by a third party.

A spokeswoman apologised for the inconvenience and has advised passengers to contact their airline.

Sarah Leppard, from Uckfield, east Sussex, said she was taking her sister to the airport to catch a British Airways flight to Australia.

"As soon as we entered the concourse, we hit a queue. It was absolutely packed," she told the BBC.

"There were hundreds of people and nobody knew what was going on. We queued for two hours."

Gatwick Airport said in a statement: "Passengers may experience delays today, due to a technical issue with a system managed by a third party, which is impacting self check-in kiosks only.

"Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience and advises passengers to contact their airline."

At 15:00, a spokeswoman said the issue was ongoing, although queues were shorter as there were fewer flights in the afternoon.

