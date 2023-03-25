Hurstpierpoint: Intense blaze engulfs car workshop
- Published
A huge fire engulfed a car workshop in West Sussex on Friday evening.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to the scene on Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint, at about 20:20 GMT.
At the height of the blaze there were eight fire engines tackling the flames, while local people were asked to avoid the area and keep windows shut.
The fire service said one fire engine remained in the area on Saturday morning "damping down" and there were no reports of any injuries.
