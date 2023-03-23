Chichester Superdrug store: Anger as boy pinned down and handcuffed by guards
A former No 10 adviser has called for a review of private security guards after her 15-year-old son was pinned down and handcuffed in a Superdrug store.
Kirsty Buchanan made the appeal after a video of her son being restrained in Chichester went viral on social media.
The boy, who was later arrested by police on suspicion of assault, was "sat on" by the guards, she said.
Chichester BID, which employs guards through Blayde Security, said it provides "a safe environment for all".
Sussex Police said it was called to the shop in East Street after 15:30 GMT on Wednesday following reports that a group of teenagers had become involved in an altercation.
Ms Buchanan told the BBC her son and a friend had been followed into the store by two guards, who are known as Chichester BID (Business Improvement District) rangers.
She said: "My son went in to buy shampoo and began joking around about being followed by the rangers when they snapped.
"They grabbed his arm, threw him on the floor, sat on him and tied his hands with plastic handcuffs.
"They pulled his arms up and my son was screaming that it hurt. A friend then came to his aid."
This is my 15-year-old black son who was followed while he shopped for shampoo by two council workers called Rangers. He was assaulted by them, then sat on and handcuffed by them. When @sussex_police arrived guess who they arrested? @YvetteCooperMP @GillianKeegan @TheVoiceNews pic.twitter.com/OCZ3mgTAHc— Kirsty Buchanan (@KirstyBuchanan4) March 22, 2023
Her son was released at 01:15 on Thursday, and was back resting at home feeling "tired and calm", Ms Buchanan said.
When asked if she thought her son had been targeted because he was black, she replied: "Let's put it this way, if I went in to that store to buy shampoo, do you think this would have happened to me?"
A Sussex Police spokesman said that officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy from Worthing had been detained in handcuffs by "privately-employed civilian security staff". He was arrested on suspicion of assault.
He said: "There is no law in the UK that prevents civilians carrying handcuffs. Anyone who does carry handcuffs should be aware that their use could constitute a crime unless they can show that using them was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances."
A second teenager, a 16-year-old from Chichester, was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, police said.
The spokesman added: "A full and thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened, this includes reviewing footage and taking witness statements. Sussex Police has been in contact with the 15-year-old's mother and contact will be maintained as the investigation continues."
Superdrug tweeted that an "incident" occurred in its Chichester store between rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring.
"This is now a police matter and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police," the tweet said.
Ms Buchanan - who was not with her son at the time of the incident - is calling for a review of private security guards.
"I would like to know from Chichester BID what due diligence is carried out before rangers are hired, what training they receive and what their remit is," she said.
"These private security firms operate in high streets across the country and a full review of their role in public protection is urgently needed."
Ms Buchanan, who advised former prime minister Liz Truss, also said the actions of Sussex Police should be investigated,.
She said she was not told for 90 minutes where her son was after he had been taken away by officers.
Chichester BID is an organisation set up in 2012 and funded by local business-rate payers to "invest in local improvements", according to its website.
A statement from the body said: "Chichester BID is aware of an incident that occurred on 22 March at the Superdrug store on East Street, involving a group of young people and two rangers.
"Together with Blayde Security, who provide our security services, we are cooperating fully with Sussex Police, who are investigating the matter.
"We are taking this very seriously. We want to reassure traders, residents and visitors to Chichester city centre that we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all."
