King Charles: Fletching artist inscribes ancient Arabic text on coronation vases
- Published
A sonnet hundreds of years ago has been inscribed onto six vases to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III by an artist from East Sussex.
Calligrapher Carol Bennett carefully crafted the collection in her Fletching studio after stumbling across the 17th Century poem.
The Arabic text was written by Edward Pococke to celebrate the coronation of another monarch, King Charles II.
Ms Bennett described it as a "warm and hopeful" poem.
It come to light after conversations between Ms Bennett and Samera Hassan, from academic group Medieval and Early Modern Orients (MEMOs), and The Bodleian Library.
Ms Bennett said: "The poem is incredibly beautiful, full of joy and optimism and it seemed right to incorporate it into a new body of work, in time for the coronation."
She used the original text in both Arabic and Latin, inscribing it on to a series of six triumphal bowls, named The Coronation Vases.
The objects formed part of her latest exhibition, Reflections of the Silk Road, at Brighton's Royal Pavilion.
Ms Bennett, who researches ancient and medieval Arabic texts and inscribes them on to porcelain bowls and vessels, said she was passionate about the language.
"It is a wonderful coincidence, to come across a poem written in Arabic celebrating the coronation of King Charles II when we are about to witness the coronation of our own king," she said.
"It was delightful to discover that a deep fascination and love of the beautiful Arabic language was as alive and well in the early 17th Century as it is today."
