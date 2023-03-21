King Charles: Coronation to be shown on big screen in Brighton

The first weekend of May will celebrate the coronation of King Charles

Brighton will be among more than 30 open-air locations in the UK to host a big screen showing King Charles III's coronation.

The big screen in the city's Jubilee Square will showcase the broadcast from Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort will be crowned during the ceremony.

Windsor Castle will host a concert the following day to continue the celebrations, featuring a wide mix of music, dancing and a laser lightshow.

More than £1 million was made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the big screens.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event."

Residents in Brighton and Hove who were planning to host a street party had to send an application to the council by 10 March.

What's happening on the King's Coronation weekend?

  • Saturday 6 May: Coronation service in Westminster Abbey; coronation procession; Buckingham Palace balcony
  • Sunday 7 May: Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle; Coronation Big Lunch street parties
  • Monday 8 May: Extra bank holiday; Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering

