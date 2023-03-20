Seaford: School for children with learning disabilities rated inadequate
A school in East Sussex for young people with autism has been rated inadequate by Ofsted following an inspection in January.
All pupils at St John's School in Seaford, near Eastbourne, have autism and a range of other complex needs.
Ofsted identified issues including not enough staff with "adequate expertise" to teach reading effectively.
CEO Simon Charleton described the report as "disappointing for everyone" but promised an "action plan".
A concern observed at the school, which had previously been rated good, found "no coherent curriculum in place for any subject" except for phonics.
"As a result, pupils frequently experience a disconnected series of lessons that do not build their knowledge, skills or understanding," the report found.
Inspectors also noted that leaders were not clear if pupils in key stage 2 were regularly being taught mathematics.
Parents also complained of the absence of clear routines and "inconsistent support", the report noted.
Other problems identified included high levels of turnover and absences for staff. A high staff turnover was placing a "great deal of pressure" on existing staff, it was said.
The school's career programme was also criticised for failing to provide pupils with "appropriate future pathways".
Mr Charleton said an action plan had been devised to ensure improvements were made with "immediate effect".
"In addition, we are looking forward to working closely with the HM Inspector to help steer us through the changes required," he added.
Some praise for the school included success in reducing the number of incidents of poor behaviour and suspensions.
The outdoor learning programme - which involves cycling, hiking and motor boating - was also found to have a positive impact on pupils.
