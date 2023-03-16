Brighton: University employee stole £2.4m over 30-year period
- Published
A senior university employee who stole about £2.4m in cash over a 30-year period has been jailed.
David Hall spent the money on holidays and fine dining, police said.
He used his position as head of income and payments at the University of Brighton to embezzle about £2.4m and cover up his activity through fraudulent entries in the university's accounts.
Hall, 64, was sentenced to six years in prison at Lewes Crown Court.
Investigations by the university first uncovered Hall's illegal activity and officials reported it to Sussex Police in November 2021.
An independent financial investigation commissioned by the university, alongside police inquiries, revealed a complex string of financial cover-ups.
Hall admitted his offences soon after and he was charged with fraud by abuse of position, theft by an employee and false accounting.
'Confiscation'
Hall, of Shepherds Way in Ringmer, pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 16 February and he was jailed on Thursday.
Rose Horan, Sussex Police investigator, said following sentencing: "Over time, Hall's activity became more difficult for him to conceal.
"The university's impact statement categorised the damage done, including its impact on fellow staff.
"Confiscation will take its course over the next few months but it is likely that the full amount will not be recovered."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.