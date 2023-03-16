Midhurst fire: Historic hotel 'housing refugees' engulfed by blaze
- Published
A 400-year-old hotel in West Sussex that was reportedly housing Ukrainian refugees has been engulfed by a major blaze.
The fire is believed to have started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, on Thursday morning before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn.
More than 30 people have been evacuated from the buildings, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.
Four people were treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
Firefighters, police and paramedics remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and road closures are in place.
Local resident Hilton Holloway, who witnessed the fire, said around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel.
"There were a number of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which had around 15 rooms," he said.
"I spoke to one young woman who seemed relatively calm."
WSFRS said crews were called to North Street at 01:08 GMT on Thursday.
A total of 15 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were sent to the scene.
A WSFRS spokesman said firefighters were met with a "significant fire in the roof space" at the hotel, which spread to neighbouring properties.
A relief centre has been set up in Midhurst for those that have been displaced.
WSFRS said North Street is expected to be closed for some time.
Speaking at the scene, WSFRS area manager Richard Abbot said: "We are advising residents to keep their windows and doors closed as there is large amounts of smoke in the area.
"It's too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however we will be investigating the fire as soon as it is safe to do so."
