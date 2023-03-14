Alert after large crack appears in Seven Sisters chalk cliff face
- Published
An alert for people to stay away from cliff edges and bases in East Sussex has been reiterated after a large crack appeared.
The crack spans for several metres along a section of the Seven Sisters cliffs, near Seaford.
The area has seen several cliff falls in recent years, including one in 2021.
Safety officials said they were aware of the new cliff crack and urged people "to stay well away from cliff edges and bases. It's simply not worth the risk."
South Downs National Park Authority added: "Given the unstable nature of chalk, cliff falls happen at random as part of natural coastal erosion processes."
HM Coastguard have warned anyone trying to take a selfie close to cliffs that "it could be the last photo you ever take".
A spokesperson added: "Periods of intense rainfall will often make cliff edges more vulnerable.
"Cliffs can be more unstable than they look, and cliff falls, or landslides can happen without warning."
