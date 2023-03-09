Thousands without power in Burgess Hill as repairs carried out
Thousands of homes and business in Burgess Hill have been left without power as repairs are carried out.
UK Power Networks said it turned off supplies for customers at about 10:00 GMT after a fault was reported.
The company said the work was taking longer than anticipated but power will be restored as quickly as possible.
A spokesman said: "We understand how difficult it is being without electricity, especially during cold weather."
