Brighton: Therapy dog stolen at shop reunited with owner
A therapy dog which was stolen from his owner in Brighton has been reunited following a police appeal.
The dog - named Dylan - was taken at a shop in the Moulsecoomb area of the seaside city on Tuesday.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the force received a "number of leads" which led them to finding the pet who was now receiving "lots of love and treats".
A man from Brighton has been arrested, police confirmed.
