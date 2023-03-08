International Women's Day: The sisters saving lives at sea
A woman who was inspired by her sister to join the RNLI has spoke about how they can encourage other women to become lifesavers.
Sarah Huntley, who joined the Brighton lifeboat crew four years after her younger sibling Emily Summerfield, was speaking as the pair marked International Women's Day.
The sisters' father volunteered for Eastbourne RNLI for 20 years.
Ms Summerfield said it was a question of "when, not if" they would also join.
Mrs Huntley said: "If we can inspire other women and girls to think that this is something they can do too, then that's awesome."
The first woman qualified as an RNLI crew member 54 years ago. Today, women make up more than 12% of RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew.
Ms Huntley is undergoing training, and said she volunteered as she wanted "to give something back".
Ms Summerfield, a mother of two, said International Women's Day - celebrated on March 8 across the globe - is all about "girl power".
"Everyone is equal on a lifeboat - it doesn't matter if you are female or male, we are all working together to save lives and keep people safe," she said.
Ms Summerfield said she was initially inspired to join after watching her father volunteer.
She said: "Dad was on the crew from when I was about 10. It was totally normal for his pager to go off in the middle of the night, and he would go off to help save lives at sea."
