Georgina Gharsallah disappearance: Fresh appeal on fifth anniversary
The mother of a woman who vanished in 2018 has described the five years since then as "a lifetime" for her family.
Mother of two Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in her home town of Worthing, West Sussex, on 7 March 2018. A murder inquiry began in August 2019.
On the fifth anniversary, her mother Andrea said "not a day goes by that we don't think about you".
A vigil will be held on Tuesday to mark her disappearance, along with a fresh appeal by the charity Missing People.
In a direct appeal to her daughter, Andrea Gharsallah said: "It's been a lifetime for us.
"Your boys miss you so so much and wait for their mummy at the window. Wherever you are we send our love."
On the day she went missing, Ms Gharsallah had arranged to meet her father, Gasem, after collecting a mobile phone, but she did not turn up.
She was last seen on two CCTV clips, in a shop on Clifton Road at 09:49 GMT, and then at about 16:00 GMT walking down Chapel Road, Worthing, with an as yet unidentified woman.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder but were released with no further action.
In 2019 the Gharsallah family organised their own reconstruction of her last known movements, and also created a Facebook page dedicated to the search.
She is described as an Arabic speaker, 5ft 2in (1.57m) tall, with shoulder-length dark hair often worn in a top knot, and a piercing above her left lip.
Sussex Police had previously admitted mistakes were made in its investigation, and referred itself to a watchdog.