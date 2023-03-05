Shoreham: Parents feel let down over secondary school places
A group of parents claim they have been let down after not getting any of their children's top three preferences for secondary schools.
More than a quarter of the children in year six at Swiss Gardens Primary in Shoreham, West Sussex, have been told to attend a school six miles away.
West Sussex County Council said its secondary school applications this year were up by nearly 200 pupils.
A spokesman said it was a "bulge year" and "nothing had gone wrong".
At Swiss Gardens Primary 35 pupils have not been given one of their top three choices.
Families said they are left having to send their children to schools with lower Ofsted grades, miles away, in neighbouring towns.
Parent Amy Boyse said: "We have been failed hugely by West Sussex County Council and this time now is going to be filled with unknowing and angst and that is just not on."
Alastair Read, chair of governors at Swiss Gardens Primary School, called for the council to act.
He said: "This is not a one year problem. Next year the numbers are supposed to be even bigger, and for the next three, four, five years they are bigger.
"So we need to plan for that as well as trying to resolve this year."
A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said that across the whole county "the majority of pupils got their first choice school".
Paul Wagstaff, assistant director, education and skills, said: "I don't think anything's gone wrong.
"The situation is not ideal and I do recognise that some parents and children will be disappointed."
