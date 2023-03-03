Bus driver helps rescue sheep from busy Sussex road
- Published
A bus driver rescued a sheep from a busy dual carriageway on her first day behind the wheel.
Martine Patey, a rail replacement driver, spotted the animal on the A27 near Brighton as she took passengers to Eastbourne.
She said the animal was "causing havoc for passing cars" and "running all over the road".
With the help of two motorists, she managed to get it onto the bus and to safety.
"It was difficult to catch, but then it slipped just in front of me and I was able to get hold of it and to use my handbag strap like a lasso," she said.
Ewe won't believe it. 🐑 A bus driver has been praised for rescuing a sheep on the A27 near Brighton. Martine Patey spotted the animal on the road "causing havoc for passing cars" but, with the help of two motorists, she managed to get it onto the bus and back to safety. pic.twitter.com/LPak3VMpIm— BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) March 3, 2023
"Two other motorists had stopped to help and together we were able to hold onto it until the police arrived."
The sheep had a brief trip on the bus, after the police asking Ms Patey to take it back to a local farm.
The bus then resumed its journey to Eastbourne, arriving only one minute late.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk