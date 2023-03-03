Sue Addis trial: Man, 19, convicted for killing his grandmother
- Published
A 19-year-old man who stabbed his grandmother to death has been cleared of her murder after a trial.
Pietro Addis, 19, admitted attacking Sue Addis at her home in Withdean, East Sussex, on 7 January 2021, but claimed diminished responsibility.
After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, a jury accepted his defence and found him not guilty of murder.
He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will face sentencing on 5 May.
The court had heard that Pietro Addis had been living with his grandmother after falling out with his father over his growing use of cannabis.
He had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 2018.
Mrs Addis had told friends she wanted to get him professional help, and when police searched her phone they discovered she had searched for "psychologist youth in Brighton".
On the day of her death, she had researched The Priory in Ticehurst, a private clinic that treats addictions, and the distance from Brighton to Ticehurst by car.
Mr Addis' defence team had claimed he had been experiencing paranoid psychosis at the time of the killing, and was unable to make a rational judgement.
Det Supt Mark Chapman, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Addis family and loved ones who have behaved with dignity and compassion throughout this harrowing ordeal."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.