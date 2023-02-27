Brighton Pride 2023: Black Eyed Peas and Steps to headline festival
- Published
Black Eyed Peas and Steps have been announced as the main headline acts for this year's Brighton Pride.
The multi award-winning US band will perform on Saturday 6 August with Steps on stage the following day, organisers said.
Zara Larsson will also perform on the Saturday, with Melanie C on stage on the Sunday.
Organisers of Brighton Pride described Black Eyed Peas as "staunch allies of the LBGTQ+ community".
A spokesperson said: "Five UK number ones, 13 top 10s and over 80 million record sales have made the Black Eyed Peas one of the most popular and successful groups of all time."
This year's main acts follow in the footsteps of Christina Aguilera, who was Brighton Pride headliner in 2022.
Other performers to take to the Brighton Pride stage in recent years included Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Paloma Faith.
Among the other acts announced on Monday for Brighton Pride 2023 are Jax Jones, Louise and B*Witched.
Brighton Pride, which usually attracts crowds of about 250,000 people, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.
