Crawley stabbing: Five teens released on bail after man, 18, dies
- Published
Five teenagers arrested after the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man have been released on bail with strict conditions, police have said.
The victim was attacked close to Crawley railway station on Malthouse Road in the West Sussex town, on the afternoon of Monday, 20 February.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder, while two others were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Sussex Police appealed for "evidence and intelligence to seek justice".
Despite attempts by members of the public and paramedics to save the man, who police said was from the local area, he died at the scene.
Ch Insp Ben Starns, of Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this isolated incident, we need to ensure we gather as much evidence and intelligence as possible to seek justice for the victim and his family."
Anyone in the area at the time of the attack who may have captured footage, overheard conversations, or has any other information, has been urged to come forward.
The five teenagers who were arrested include:
- a man, 18, from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder, who has been bailed until 30 March
- a man, 18, from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail until 16 May
- a boy, 17, from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a knife in public and bailed until 22 May
- a woman, 18, from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on conditional bail until 16 May
- a woman, 19, from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on conditional bail until 17 May
Ch Insp Starns added: "Tackling knife crime remains a top priority for Sussex Police. This case has proved, as if we needed reminding, that knives destroy lives."
