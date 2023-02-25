Laurel Aldridge: Body found in search for actor's sister-in-law

Laurel Aldridge pictured on the day she went missing

Police searching for Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge have found a woman's body 11 days after she went missing.

Ms Aldridge, 62, was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel, West Sussex, on 14 February.

Sussex Police earlier said a body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

The force said it was seeking to confirm her identity and the family had been informed.

Crook, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, had been helping in the search, which Mrs Aldridge's son Matthew described as a "nightmare".

Mackenzie Crook had been helping with the search

