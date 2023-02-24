Long-serving Brighton and Hove councillor steps down after stroke
A long-standing councillor plans to step down after 30 years due to ill health.
Mary Mears, who served as leader of Brighton and Hove City Council between 2008 and 2011, had a stroke last year.
Unable to attend council meetings since, she has announced she will step down from her role.
Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: "We crossed swords many times, but fundamentally, no one can take away that she was repeatedly re-elected."
The Conservative councillor was first elected to Brighton Borough Council in 1992, and was later made leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, representing the Rottingdean Coastal Ward.
Leader of Brighton's Conservative group Steve Bell said: "Mary is a true Brightonian and loved the east of the city, with her deep links to Whitehawk, Rottingdean and Woodingdean, where residents know her well.
"It was cruel on Mary that she suffered a stroke last year just before she was set to take on the mayoralty of the city, which she was so looking forward to and had been approaching with such energy.
"We would like to thank the council for giving Mary an opportunity to recover and continue as a councillor, which sadly has not been possible."
Mr Mac Cafferty added: "Out of the tussle of public political debate, Mary won the esteem of councillors from all political groups and none and continuously worked on behalf of residents and council housing tenants all over the city."
City-wide local elections will take place in May. There will be no by-election in the ward before then, the council said.
