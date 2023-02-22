Pulborough: Family 'heartbroken' after crash death
- Published
Relatives of a man who died in a crash in West Sussex say he was "loved by everyone".
Finlay Pitt, 20, from Broadford Bridge, died when his car left the A29 Stane Street, between Pulborough and Adversane, at 21:30 GMT on 16 February.
His family said: "We are heartbroken as a family. Finlay was loved by everyone,"
Sussex Police asked anyone who witnessed the blue Hyundai leave the road to contact them.
