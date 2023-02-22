Motorcyclist dies in Albourne crash with van
A 61-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van.
Police were called to reports of a collision in Albourne, West Sussex, at about 12:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A man from East Grinstead was pronounced dead at the scene, his next of kin have been informed, Sussex Police said.
The van driver, a 42-year-old man from Whyteleafe in Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He has been released on unconditional bail.
Police have appealed for anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
