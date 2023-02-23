West Sussex County Council secures £17.4m boost for bus travel
- Published
A council has secured £17.4m of government funding to boost bus travel in West Sussex.
The funding will aim to increase bus passenger numbers, which in turn will help support the local economy and reduce traffic congestion, West Sussex County Council said.
A tap on, tap off fare system will also be introduced across the county.
A council spokesperson said the cash boost was "excellent news for the whole of the county".
Schemes to be developed as a result of the funding include a discounted concessionary bus travel system to encourage people aged 16 to 21 to use buses, and the installation of 300 new electronic passenger display screens.
A new transport hub in Crawley will be created, while new shelters, seating, lighting, disabled access, poles and nearby crossing points will also be implemented, the council said.
Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The £17.4m Department for Transport funding is excellent news for the whole of the county - and bus passengers in particular.
"We are working in partnership with the bus companies to do all we can to try to make bus travel as attractive as possible, help increase passenger numbers and thereby make it easier for people to get to essential services, shops and businesses, education and leisure facilities and to leave cars at home in favour of this more sustainable way to travel."
The council also said improvements would be made in Crawley to the bus lanes in Station Way and the bus lane priority set up in Manor Royal.
