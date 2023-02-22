Hastings: Motorist stopped over wardrobe sticking out of boot
Police have stopped a driver after they spotted a wardrobe precariously hanging out of the back of a car travelling down a road.
The furniture was seen perched in the boot of the car by officers on patrol in Hastings, East Sussex, on Tuesday.
Hastings Police said "further diligent investigations" led them to believe the car had been "incorrectly loaded".
The driver was given "words of advice" and he and his friend carried it for the rest of their trip, police tweeted.
Officers posted online: "Yes, they really had been driving it like this."
