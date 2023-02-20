Laurel Aldridge: Police use helicopter and drones in search
- Published
A helicopter and drones have been used to search for a woman who vanished in West Sussex a week ago.
Laurel Aldridge, 62, was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel, about 07:20 GMT on 14 February.
Her son Matthew has described her disappearance as "like a nightmare".
Sussex Police said they had been joined by volunteer specialist teams and had been carrying out house-to-house enquiries.
Her brother-in-law, the Office and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Mackenzie Crook, made an appeal for local people to help with the search last week.
Ch Supt Howard Hodges said: "Our officers have been working around the clock pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.
"We are working closely with Laurel's family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation.
"They too have also appealed for information to help find her, stating they just want to bring her home safely."
Ms Aldridge has been undergoing chemotherapy.
People living around Walberton and Slindon are being asked to check sheds and other outbuildings, as well as CCTV footage from cameras and doorbells.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.