Sue Addis murder trial: Teen stabbed grandmother in bath, court told
A teenager who stabbed his restaurateur grandmother to death claimed to be mentally impaired at the time of the killing, a jury has heard.
Sue Addis, a well-known charity fundraiser who owned Donatello's restaurant in Brighton, was found dead at her Withdean home in January 2021.
The 69-year-old had been stabbed 17 times, Lewes Crown Court heard.
Pietro Addis, 19, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Rossano Scamardella KC, said Mr Addis had called 999 to turn himself in, giving his name and his grandmother's address, before ending the call.
The operator called him back and pressed him for more information as officers were sent to the property.
They found Mrs Addis dead in the bath, and recovered three knives - one on the bathmat, one under her body and the third in a jacket in Mr Addis' bedroom, the jury at his trial was told.
His parents had split up shortly after he was born and his mother died when he was six, the jury was told.
At school and then catering college he had problems with concentration leading to disruptive behaviour.
He diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 2018.
Jurors heard he began smoking cannabis in 2019, with his family becoming concerned the following year.
The court heard Mr Addis had been living with his grandmother in Cedar Gardens for a week at the time of her death, after falling out with his father over Mr Addis's cannabis use.
Mrs Addis had told friends she wanted to get him help, contacting the doctor who had diagnosed his ADHD, who suggested he see a therapist.
When police checked her phone after her death they discovered that on 29 November 2020 she had searched for "psychologist youth in Brighton".
Jurors were told that on the day of her death, Mrs Addis had researched The Priory in Ticehurst, a private clinic that treats addictions, and the distance from Brighton to Ticehurst by car.
The case continues.
