Mackenzie Crook appeals for help to find missing sister-in-law
Actor Mackenzie Crook has appealed for help in finding his sister-in-law, who has gone missing in West Sussex.
The star, known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office, is part of a search party looking for Laurel Aldridge.
The 62-year-old, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, was last seen in Walberton, near Arundel, on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.
Crook, 51, is urging locals to check in their gardens, bins and garages.
'Really worried'
"It's incredibly difficult. She is in quite a vulnerable position at the moment," he told BBC Radio Sussex.
"She missed a chemotherapy session on Tuesday, so we're really worried about her.
"There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we've discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area."
Crook, who grew up in Kent, added: "She is a wonderful mother to two brilliant young men, and she is usually very happy."
Police say they are concerned for Ms Aldridge's welfare, and are urging anyone who sees her to call 999.
