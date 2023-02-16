Union fears over proposed Brighton lifeguard station cuts
- Published
A £100,000 cut to the number of beach lifeguard stations will leave councillors in East Sussex with "blood on their hands", a union has said.
The proposal is being considered by Brighton and Hove City Council ahead of setting its annual budget.
The council said it was having to make "very difficult decisions" because of a £14m funding shortfall in its annual budget.
It plans to cut three of the city's seven summer-long lifeguard stations.
An extra three which run during school holidays will remain.
A council report acknowledged there was a "potential increased risk to public safety, but busiest areas will still be prioritised and covered."
Richard Woolven, lifeguard representative in the union Unison, said: "There are always tragic accidents, and even deaths on the seafront, and these cuts will increase the likelihood of these occurrences.
"If this is passed, it will literally leave councillors with blood on their hands. There are few decisions that councillors make that have real life and death consequences, but this is one of those."
A council spokesperson said: "We've lost more than £100m in government funding over the last 12 years and are currently facing a funding shortfall of around £14m.
"This means we will have to take some very difficult decisions. No decisions have been taken regarding funding for our lifeguards team for this summer and in future years."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.