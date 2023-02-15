Eastbourne: Three men killed in night crash named by police
Three men killed in a single-vehicle crash in Eastbourne have been named.
Daniel Davies, 21, Jonathan Day, 32, and 36-year-old Jon 'Tommy' Miller were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Decoy Drive at about 23:10 GMT on Monday.
All three men were from Berkshire. Their next of kin have been informed, Sussex Police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a silver Citroen Berlingo.
An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
