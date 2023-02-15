Drug arrest after man dies in crash in Crawley
A man has died following a crash involving two cars in Crawley.
A BMW crashed with a Honda Jazz in Ifield Avenue at 11:20 GMT on Thursday.
The driver of the Honda Jazz, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died on Monday. His next of kin have been informed, Sussex Police said.
The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, initially left the scene but later returned and was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
He has been released on bail until 10 March, pending further enquiries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
