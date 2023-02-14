Eastbourne: Three men killed in night crash in heavy fog

Three men have been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Sussex Police said the crash happened in Decoy Drive in Eastbourne, East Sussex, at about 23:10 GMT on Monday.

Three men from Berkshire - aged 21, 32 and 36 - were all pronounced dead at the scene, their next of kin have been informed.

The road has now reopened and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened, police said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

