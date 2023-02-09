Brighton & Hove Council's plans to close public toilets dropped
Plans to close public toilets across Brighton and Hove in East Sussex have been axed.
The council announced that it would be investing in public toilets instead.
Critics had warned the closures would disproportionately affect women, children, disabled people and homeless people.
The ruling Green Party had previously claimed the changes were vital to help the council balance its budget.
In a meeting, Council leader Phelim Mac Cafferty said a long-term plan on the issue was needed.
The council plans to re-open more toilets and spend more on the "maintenance and cleaning costs" of public toilets, the local authority said in a statement.
The plans to close the toilets caused division on the council and sparked a protest.
