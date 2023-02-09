Brighton council chief executive to leave for London role
- Published
A council chief executive has resigned after more than a decade of service.
Geoff Raw, from Brighton and Hove City Council, is leaving to take up the role of managing director of Be First London - a new homes and jobs development company for the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
He will remain in post until the local elections on 5 May.
Mr Raw, who became chief executive in 2015, said: "It has been my privilege to serve the city."
Prior to his current role, he spent five years as a strategic director at the council.
'Very proud'
He said: "Brighton and Hove is an amazing city with a global reputation for creativity, innovation and vibrancy.
"I'm very proud of what the council has achieved for its city over this time, despite wider economic challenges, budget constraints and a Covid pandemic."
Council leader Phelim Mac Cafferty thanked Mr Raw for "his many years of service".
"His leadership has helped steer the organisation through truly unprecedented times, including during the worst days of the pandemic and the hugely challenging budget," he said.
"As the longest serving chief executive since Brighton and Hove came together as one council, I know he will be deeply missed by many including the valued city partners in health and from business."
Details on future leadership arrangements will be made after the local elections, the council said.
