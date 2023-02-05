Bexhill-on-Sea wheelchair user trapped in flat due to broken lift
A woman who uses a wheelchair has said she has not been able to leave her third floor flat for six weeks after the lift broke down.
Elizabeth Grainger relies on an electric wheelchair to leave the building in Bexhill-on-Sea.
"I just feel like a prisoner in my own home. All I want to do is get out," she told BBC South East.
Orbit Housing Association apologised and said the lift was proving to be a "challenging" repair.
It said it would try help residents while work was ongoing.
With the lift broken on-and-off since Christmas, Ms Grainger has been relying on her friend Ivan Nawn, who shares her flat.
'Nightmare'
He said: "Orbit needs to take Beth out of this building and put her somewhere that is safe."
Gregory Catt also lives in the building and has to climb the stairs despite his fragile health.
He told the programme: "I've had a stroke down my left side, my right knee has gone, my right hip has gone and I have COPD, so the whole thing is a nightmare."
An Orbit Housing Association statement said: "We are aware of the broken lift and have been working on a repair since it was taken out of service.
"However, it has proven to be a particularly challenging repair and we are now working with a lift specialist auditor to identify and complete the works required.
"We are very sorry that this matter has made it difficult for customers to exit the building and we will be getting in touch with those affected to discuss the ways in which we can provide assistance while the works are ongoing."