Henfield: Attempted murder arrest after two men badly hurt
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in West Sussex.
Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday to reports two men had been assaulted.
A 23-year-old Henfield man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug.
Sussex Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident with no wider risk.
Ch Insp Jim Collen said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly anyone who saw a man running from the scene towards Henfield High Street."
