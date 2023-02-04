Bognor Regis flat fire: Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a block of flats.
Nine adults, three children, three dogs and a rabbit were evacuated from four flats at College Court in Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, on Thursday.
They were taken to nearby Butlins, with the assistance of the local authority, Sussex Police said. No injuries were reported.
A 22-year-old local man has been arrested and bailed until 4 March.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.