Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
- Published
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with a car.
The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property.
The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in the village of Balcombe, near Crawley.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and the road remains shut. No injuries have been reported.
Emergency services at the scene included West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS), Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.
WSFRS said the fire was brought under control and that firefighters remain at the scene.
